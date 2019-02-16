Latest Gueye quotes suggest mind is made up on Everton future

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has refused to give up on his dream move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions saw an offer, believed to be around £21m, rejected by the Toffees in the final days of the January window, leading manager Marco Silva to lift the lid on the midfielder’s disappointment.

But rather than spit his dummy out over Everton’s refusal to sell him, Gueye has detailed his hopes at why he hopes the French champions will revive their interest in him this summer.

“It is a dream that sadly did not come true,” he told L’Equipe. “Every player works to join the best teams, to play in matches in the Champions League.

“But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me. Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club.

“I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG.”

