€150M FATI BID REJECTED

Manchester United have seen a second mammoth bid for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati rejected by the LaLiga club, claims a British paper.

Fati is a forward United tried to lure away from Barca as a 16-year-old in their Academy last season.

Their scouts saw something to catch their eye and they were not wrong because the youngster’s progression in the last 12 months has been immense.

Last July he agreed a contract until 2022 and a month later he has made his first-team debut. And now Fati has scored five goals in 20 LaLiga and Champions League appearances.

No wonder United recently submitted a €100million bid for the 17-year-old Spain U21 international, according to Sport.

However, Sport‘s follow-up last Wednesday said the Barcelona board of directors rejected the bid. Now The Times claim United followed up their first bid with a second offer for Fati.

BOSNICH BACKS POGBA TO STAY AT MAN UTD

Former United keeper Mark Bosnich has spoken at length about the future of Paul Pogba.

Amid a flurry of rumours suggesting he will be sold this summer, Bosnich has explained why he thinks it’s in his best interests to stay.

“The first question you must ask yourself is: Who are you going to replace him with?” Bosnich asked.

“Now, someone like Paul Pogba, that’s near impossible. He is one of the best players in the world. We’ve seen what he can do.”

LEFT FIELD GOALKEEPER ENQUIRY

Manchester United have made enquiries about AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, claims a paper in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport have claimed on Monday that United and Real Madrid have shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

Just when that interest was registered is unclear in the article, but the future of the highly-rated goalkeeper is coming to a crossroads.

Donnarumma’s lucrative deal expires in 2021 and, per the source, “talks with his agent Mino Raiola are planned in the coming days”.

MAN UTD GIVEN STRIKER GREEN LIGHT

Euro Paper Talk has dropped and there’s an interesting update from Italy as far as United’s interest in Ciro Immobile is concerned.

The striker has emerged as Serie A’s most prolific marksman this season and it’s claimed United are keen to pounce.

While a deal appeared difficult initially, Calciomercato have claimed the 30-year-old hitman is ready to push for the move if United come calling…..

HENDERSON STAYS A BLADE

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed Dean Henderson has been granted permission to remain at Bramall Lane for the restructured Premier League season.

The Man Utd keeper is a huge favourite at Bramall Lane and his future will no doubt be up for debate again when the summer window opens.

CAVANI LEAVING PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani will leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

The experienced striker is out of contract at the end of the month and PSG sporting director Leonardo says the Uruguay forward will leave the French capital.

“Cavani will not be with us next season. That is official,” according to reports from Diario AS.

“We are working on a deal to keep him and Thiago Silva on short term deals into August, to count on them in the Champions League.”

MAN UTD TOLD KOULIBALY PRICE

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed that Manchester United-linked defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be sold this summer.

The Senegal international remains one of Europe’s best defenders, with Liverpool and Chelsea also linked in the past.

More recently, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned.

DEA GEA V HENDERSON BATTLE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Dean Henderson could push David de Gea for his undisputed No.1 role at Manchester United next season.

The United boss has no doubt that 23-year-old Henderson will become the club’s and England’s first-choice goalkeeper at some stage after some superb displays on loan at Sheffield United.

United have been tracking Henderson’s progress and despite the player yet making a senior appearance for his parent club, he is rated very highly.

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” said Solskjaer. “We’re looking at that in terms of where he’s going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.”

NDIDI EMERGES AS MAN UTD TARGET

Manchester United are seriously looking at Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as Solskjaer plots to add strength to his midfield this summer, according to a report.

It’s claimed the Nigerian could be an option for the Red Devils, who are willing to spend £50m on his signature.

Ndidi did however reject talk of a switch to United just prior to football’s shutdown earlier this year.

But the prospect appears very much alive again after a big-spending European powerhouse cooled their interest.

SANCHO OPEN TO MAN CITY MOVE

Jadon Sancho is willing to return to Manchester City after it emerged Manchester United are struggling to stump up his fee.

That’s according to Monday’s Paper Talk, which reports Sancho will bury the hatchet with Pep Guardiola to secure the switch.

And with his move to Old Trafford hitting rocky ground, Sancho has ‘told friends’ he’d happily re-join City.

RASHFORD CALLS FOR MPS TO EXTEND FOOD VOUCHER SCHEME

Is there a bigger and better role model than Marcus Rashford?

In this video, it’s explained how the Manchester United striker has written to MPs to ask them to consider their current food voucher scheme. Rashford is on a mission to ensure no child in the UK goes hungry.

JANUZAJ HITS OUT AT VAN GAAL OVER UNITED LIES

Adnan Januzaj has blasted former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal, though his rebuttal doesn’t appear to mesh well with the statistics.

The Belgian, 25, burst onto the scene under the stewardship of David Moyes at Old Trafford.

But under Van Gaal he fell out of favour and departed the club 18 months after the Dutchman’s arrival.

But it seems Januzaj feels hurt at what his former manager said about him and the winger has now had his say…

HOPE NOT LOST FOR ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez has been told he can yet resurrect his Old Trafford career.

The Chilean has endured a torrid two-and-a-half years since he moved to Old Trafford in 2018.

A lacklustre 18 months in Manchester resulted in a humbling loan exit to Inter Milan this season.

Sanchez’s form has fared no better in Italy, however, with just one goal returned from 16 appearances across all competitions.

And with a return to Old Trafford on the horizon, Sanchez has been told all is not lost for him – on one condition.

MAN UTD TO PUSH THROUGH JACK GREALISH TRANSFER

United’s struggles to sign Sancho will see Ed Woodward and Co instead focus all their energy back to Jack Grealish.

The Villa star is rated in the £70m bracket, but talk of a move had gone quiet in recent weeks.

However, with Sancho costing too much and with Kai Havertz also difficult, the Daily Star says Grealish is back on the menu.

Read all about this here.