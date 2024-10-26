Young Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin scored a sensational hat-trick inside the opening 15 minutes of his full debut for the club’s Under-18 side on Saturday.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the best teenage forwards in his age group, emerging as a top talent at Arsenal having once scored a remarkable 10 goals in a single game against Liverpool at Under-16 level.

In total, be netted 32 goals in 24 appearances at youth level for the Gunners and trained with the first team before United swooped to secure his signature over the summer as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s drive to bring in the best young talent from around the UK and the rest of the world.

The Dane quit The Emirates at the end of his contract after failing to agree terms on a new scholarship deal. He was also a target for top European clubs, including the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

News of Obi-Martin’s goalscoring antics at United will likely rankle Arsenal fans who would have been keen for the talented forward to stay.

He made his first appearance for United’s Under-18 side last week, coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes in a 4-3 truimph against Sunderland.

However, he really announced himself in Saturday’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Carrington.

Obi-Martin explodes into headlines

Named in the starting XI on Saturday afternoon, he put Nottingham Forest to the sword after just 12 seconds, pouncing on a mistake at the back to coolly slot home.

Four minutes later he had a second, picking up the ball on the edge of the box after a poor clearance and drilling into the bottom corner.

A dream full debut was then sealed before the 15-minute mark as he completed his hat-trick. Latching onto a cross from James Scanlon, Obi-Martin produced a smart finish from just outside the six-yard area.

United are reported to have doubled the wages of Obi-Martin to secure his signature, with Ruud van Nistelrooy playing his part in the deal.

It’s stated that the legendary Old Trafford forward, who returned to the club as a coach over the summer, personally spoke to the young striker ahead of the move, discussing his potential pathway to the first-team in the process.

