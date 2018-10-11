Latest Paul Pogba revelation will have Mourinho tearing his hair out

Paul Pogba has made a startling admission about life at Manchester United this season and how he has struggled to raise his game since returning this summer.

The midfielder enjoyed a triumphant World Cup with his country as France conquered the world at Russia 2018 – and Pogba has admitted that he’s struggled to hit the heights since his return to Old Trafford.

Pogba’s form for United has been under intense scrutiny, with his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho also under the microscope after the duo had an awkward exchange during training at Carrrington.

And with Pogba supposedly looking for a way out of Old Trafford regardless of whether Mourinho stays or goes at United, the midfielder’s latest revelation will leave the Portuguese tearing his hair out as he tries to calm tensions between himself and the player, as well as glean the best form from him.

“It’s hard to concentrate, to start again, to hit hard, because we touched the stars,” Pogba admitted

“For us, it was the best trophy you can win as a footballer.

“But we like challenges too. We have goals.

“For example, I’ve never won the Premier League, that’s an objective. I’d like to do that.”

Pogba’s second-half performance in Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle, however, did prove that the player still has the hunger to succeed at United, with the midfielder reportedly instrumental in the half-time changes that inspired their comeback.

The victory over Newcastle at least appears to have spared Mourinho from the axe in the short-term, though that is not where the United manager’s problems end.

