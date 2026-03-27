Real Madrid midfielder responds to Man Utd ‘offer’ as ‘point of no return’ reached

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been linked with Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni does not fancy a move to Manchester United despite an ‘offer’ from the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, according to a Spanish report, but Dani Ceballos will not be at Estadio Bernabeu next season.

Tchouameni is one of the best and most important players at Madrid and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old France international defensive midfielder has scored two goals and given two assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Madrid this season.

Man Utd target Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

According to Defensa Central, Manchester United are among the clubs keen on signing Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer of 2026.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Madrid are ‘considering renewing his contract before the summer of 2027’.

Man Utd are reported to be ‘willing to offer him a salary of €12million’ (£10.4m, $13.8m) per year, but Tchouameni ‘just wants to be at Real Madrid’.

The report has added: ‘Real Madrid will improve his salary in their offer, but they won’t drastically alter the established salary structure.

‘However, this isn’t a problem, as the player isn’t planning to ask for an exorbitant amount. He’s aware of his role within the team and the established salary scale.’

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Dani Ceballos will leave Real Madrid

While Tchouameni is not going to leave Madrid, his team-mate Dani Ceballos’ days at Estadio Bernabeu are numbered.

Ceballos is a peripheral figure at Madrid and is under contract at Los Blancos until the summer of 2027.

According to Marca, Ceballos ‘has already decided that the upcoming summer transfer window will be his last with Real Madrid’.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that the 29-year-old’s situation at Los Blancos ‘has reached a point of no return’.

Madrid, too are willing to offload Ceballos at the end of the season, but Los Blancos will demand a transfer fee.

Marca has added that Real Betis have ‘emerged as a strong contender’ for Ceballos and remain ‘the most attractive destination, both emotionally and in terms of sporting prospects’.

Ceballos developed at Betis’ youth academy and established himself in the first team, before joining Madrid back in 2017.

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Real Madrid set Brahim Diaz price

Brahim Diaz could be on his way out of Madrid in the summer of 2026, too, with Arsenal said to be keen on the Morocco international.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Diaz, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Madrid are not actively looking to offload the former Manchester City player, but Los Blancos will sell him if he himself wants to go.

However, Madrid will not sell Diaz on the cheap, with the Spanish and European powerhouse looking for between €40m and €45m (up to £39m, $52m) for the winger.