Real Madrid ‘willing to offer’ €30m for Man Utd star as INEOS target ‘complete midfielder’

Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Diogo Dalot, according to a Spanish news outlet, which has also claimed Manchester United’s desire to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are the two recognised right-backs in the current Real Madrid squad. While Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Carvajal is out of contract at the Spanish and European giants at the end of the season.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has made no definitive decision on the future of Carvajal, but Los Blancos are already looking at signing a potential replacement for the 34-year-old Spaniard.

Real Madrid want Man Utd star Diogo Dalot

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 13, 2025, that Real Madrid are keen on signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is considering Dalot’s future and could sell him.

While Wilcox and his staff are happy with the Portugal international right-back, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are aware that a new contract for Dalot would require a pay-rise.

Defensa Central has brought an update on Madrid’s desire to sign Dalot, reporting that Los Blancos ‘would be willing to offer’ €30million (£26m, $34.5m) for the 26-year-old, who is able to operate as a left-back, too.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has claimed that Man Utd ‘will likely ask for more’ than €30m (£26m, $34.5m) for Dalot.

Madrid would ideally want to sign Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain, but the Morocco international right-back would cost €80m (£69.2m, $92m) and Los Blancos do not want to pay that amount.

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Man Utd target Eduardo Camavinga

While Madrid want to sign Dalot, Manchester United have set their sights on Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Defensa Central, Man Utd are ‘interested in’ Camavinga, who could be on his way out of Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The report has noted Newcastle United’s interest in the Madrid star, too.

Madrid will want at least €50m (£43.2m, $57.4m) for Camavinga, who is still only 23 and has a high ceiling.

However, there have been injury problems for the left-footed France international, who is a midfielder by trade but can also operate as a left-back.

The report has noted: ‘No one doubts that Eduardo Camavinga is a complete midfielder.

‘He has pace, dribbling skills, runs into the box, and is excellent at interceptions.

‘What he needs to improve is his positioning, but in a league like the Premier League, where matches are open and there are many counter-attacks, the Frenchman would stand out even more.

‘But Real Madrid’s position isn’t the only thing that matters; we also need to see what Eduardo Camavinga wants to do with his future, because he still has three years left on his contract and could choose not to leave and stay at the club.

‘The French midfielder is happy in the Spanish capital and isn’t considering leaving the club to start a new project.

‘He’s also very comfortable with his teammates and always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid.’

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Real Madrid suffer Michael Olise blow

There have been rumours that Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Olise is one of the best wingers in the world and has been on fire for Bayern this season.

The 24-year-old France international winger has scored 15 goals and given 27 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for the defending Bundesliga champions so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, according to Marca, Bayern have no plans whatsoever to sell Olise this summer.