Real Madrid are back in talks to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Alexis Mac Allister’s father reveals that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are not in talks over a new contract.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and, as things stand, no new deal in place.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain keen on convincing Konate to agree to fresh terms and are hopeful that he will extend his stay at Anfield.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have made their biggest salary offer yet to Konate.

The defending Premier League champions are confident that Konate will agree to it.

Real Madrid’s planned offer to Ibrahima Konate

However, Real Madrid, who signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, are not giving up on bringing Konate to Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent.

Bild recently reported that Madrid are back in Konate, and now Defensa Central has brought an update on the situation.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Madrid have ‘resumed talks with Ibrahima Konate’s representatives’.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is reported to be ‘willing to pay the player around €15million (£13m, $17.3m) as a signing-on bonus’ to Konate to convince him to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister door opens for Real Madrid transfer

Graeme Bailey reported on March 1, 2026, that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Madrid are keen on signing at least one top-class midfielder in the summer transfer window, and Mac Allister has hugely impressed the Spanish and European giants.

A well-placed source has told us: “Mac Allister is someone the club are talking about, they love his style, attitude and demeanour, very similar in many ways to Modric and they like that.”

Madrid’s chances of signing the Argentina international midfielder this summer have been boosted, after his father revealed that there are currently no talks going on over a new deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has quoted Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, as saying: “There are currently no negotiations with Liverpool to renew the contract.”

Mac Allister joined Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until 2028.

Three midfielders ‘most frequently mentioned’ at Real Madrid

According to AS, there are three midfielders ‘most frequently mentioned’ at Madrid.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha are on Los Blancos’ list.

Vitinha would be hard for Madrid to sign, given that he is one of PSG’s best players and the Parisian club would not want to part company with them.

Wharton and Smit are more feasible options for Madrid, who are looking for a midfielder in the mould of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.