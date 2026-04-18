Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo turned down the chance to join Real Madrid before signing a new deal with the Blues, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Los Blancos president Florentino Perez decides to let David Alaba leave.

Real Madrid are staring at yet another disappointing season, with Alvaro Arbeloa’s side out of the Champions League and nine points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga.

Los Blancos are planning a summer rebuild, with signing a midfielder one of the primary objectives of president Perez.

Moises Caicedo rejects Real Madrid

One of the midfielders that Madrid like is Moises Caicedo, who is one of the best players for Chelsea.

However, Madrid will not be able to sign the Ecuador international in the summer of 2026, after the midfielder signed a new contract with Chelsea.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Caicedo turned down interest from Real Madrid, among other clubs, to commit his long-term future to Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also expressed their interest in the 24-year-old, but the £115million (€135m, $160m) signing from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023 always wanted to stay at Chelsea.

Sources have told us that Caicedo’s new contract at Chelsea is until 2033 and will see him earn in excess of £200,000 per week.

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David Alaba ‘will leave’ Real Madrid

David Alaba is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and Los Blancos have decided to let him leave.

The Austrian defender has had injury problems in recent seasons and is also 33 years of age.

Madrid president Perez has brutally decided that Alaba will not be part of the team next season because of his underwhelming performances and injury problems, despite him winning LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Los Blancos.

Journalist Jorge C Picon has reported on X: “DAVID ALABA

“A safe exit is David Alaba, whom they are not counting on.

“His salary (top-5 in the squad) is not compatible with his performance and his physical condition.

“He will leave at the end of the season.”

Franco Mastantuono could leave Real Madrid on loan

Jorge C Picon has also shared the information that he has been given about Franco Mastantuono.

Mastantuono joined Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025.

The Argentina international winger was a regular under then manager Xabi Alonso in the opening weeks of the season.

However, the 18-year-old’s performance dropped as the campaign unfolded, and there have been injuries, too.

Mastantuono has made only nine starts in LaLiga and just four starts in the Champions League this season.

Jorge C Picon has noted on X: “MASTANTUONO

“Before Rodrygo’s injury, the possibility of a loan was being considered.

“It’s an option that’s still on the table, but it’s not decided following the Brazilian’s ACL tear.

“What they are clear about is that the Argentine needs time and that his adaptation is going to be slow, more so than they would like.”