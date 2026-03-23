Arsenal door opens for Real Madrid raid as Florentino Perez plans ‘a generational change’

Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, while Los Blancos president Florentino Perez plans to strike a blow to the Gunners’ chances of securing the services of Ivan Fresneda.

Lewis-Skelly is one of the best young talents to have come through the Arsenal academy, but the 19-year-old is essentially the third-choice left-back under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at the moment.

Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are ahead of Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order at Arsenal, with the teenager making only one start in the Premier League for the north London club so far this season.

Real Madrid get Myles Lewis-Skelly boost

Earlier this month, a Spanish report claimed Real Madrid’s interest in Lewis-Skelly.

Both Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, so the Spanish and European giants need a back-up to Alvaro Carreras.

Real Madrid will now be delighted to learn that Arsenal are open to selling Lewis-Skelly in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are ‘prepared to cash in’ on Lewis-Skelly, who himself is ‘now open to a move in search of regular football’.

However, Madrid will face competition from Manchester United, whose recruitment team have been ‘actively tracking’ the England international.

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Real Madrid target Ivan Fresneda

Not only are Madrid looking for a new left-back, but the Spanish powerhouse want to sign a right-back this summer, too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool only last summer, but Dani Carvajal is out of contract at the end of the season.

No new deal is in place for Carvajal, and Madrid are said to have already identified the veteran Spaniard’s replacement.

According to a Spanish report, Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘planning for a generational change at right-back’ and is keen on signing Ivan Fresneda from Sporting CP.

The 21-year-old, who is also able to play as a wing-back, was on the books of Madrid as a youth player from 2014 until 2018.

The report has stated: ‘Real Madrid have kept a close eye on a player they already know well.

‘A product of the club’s youth academy, Fresneda represents a logical choice within the club’s policy of investing in promising young talent.

‘At the Santiago Bernabeu, they see him as a possible successor to Dani Carvajal.

‘The idea would be to bring him in so he can compete from the start and, at the same time, gradually take on a more important role.

‘His knowledge of Spanish football and his current maturity would facilitate his adaptation to an environment as demanding as that of Real Madrid.’

Madrid’s plan regarding Fresneda will come as a blow for Arsenal, who are tracking him as a potential replacement for Ben White.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 22, 2026, that Fresneda is ‘once again emerging as a player of huge interest’ to Arsenal.

We understand that there is interest in the 21-year-old from Manchester City and Newcastle United, too.

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Vinicius Junior could sign new Real Madrid contract

According to AS, Vinicius Junior could sign a new contract with Real Madrid, as the Brazil international winger is back to his best and feels happy under manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and talks over a new deal were put on hold when Xabi Alonso was in charge of Los Blancos.

The Brazilian did not always see eye-to-eye with Alonso, but he is now back to his best under Arbeloa.

Vinicius Junior scored both goals in Madrid’s 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Champions League last week and found the back of the net twice again on Sunday, as Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in LaLiga.

The report in AS has noted: ‘Vinicius Junior has returned to the form he showed in 2024, the version that nearly earned him the Ballon d’Or, which ultimately went to Rodrigo Hernandez.

‘He was indispensable and decisive. Just as he is again a year and a half later.

‘In that autumn of 2024, he suffered an unexpected blow after receiving news and communications that led him to believe the award was his.

‘His football became predictable, but the worst was yet to come for the Brazilian, with Ancelotti no longer managing Real Madrid.

‘His lack of understanding with Xabi Alonso led him to question his future at the club. Now, that thought is a thing of the past.

‘The understanding is complete, and he demonstrates this in every single conversation he has with the club’s management.

‘He’s back to being that game-changing player and is proving that his future lies with Real Madrid.

‘No one doubts that an agreement to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2027, is essential for the club and is closer than ever to becoming a reality.’