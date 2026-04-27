Midfielder ‘knows’ Real Madrid will sign him as Florentino Perez eyes €60m deal

Nico Paz is aware that Real Madrid will bring him back from Como in the summer transfer window, according to a reputable Spanish publication, which has also revealed the transfer fee that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants for Gonzalo Garcia.

Paz came through the Real Madrid youth academy and made eight appearances for the first team, scoring one goal in the process.

Como signed Paz from Madrid in the summer of 2024, and the Argentina international attacking midfielder has gone from strength to strength at the Italian club.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net 19 times and has registered 17 assists in 73 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

Nico Paz will return to Real Madrid

There have been multiple reports in recent times claiming that Real Madrid will exercise the buy-back option of €9million (£7.8m, $10.5m) in Nico Paz’s contract at Como.

AS has now backed those claims, with the leading Spanish publication reporting that Paz ‘already knows that Real Madrid’ will bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has noted: ‘The deadline to exercise that option is May 30th, but at Valdebebas, they are already clear that the youth player’s future lies in returning to the Madrid club, and that is why the club’s management has already taken steps to ensure that all parties are aware of the decision.

‘Como and Cesc Fàbregas are already aware that the days of enjoying Nico Paz’s play are coming to an end.’

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Real Madrid set Gonzalo Garcia price

While Madrid are ready to welcome back Paz, the Spanish and European giants are willing to offload Gonzalo Garcia in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 8 that Newcastle United are interested in signing Garcia from Madrid this summer.

Sources have told us that Newcastle believe that the Spanish striker has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League.

AS has now reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to sell Garcia this summer, but Los Blancos want €60m (£52m, $70.4m) for the 22-year-old.

Garcia developed at the Madrid youth academy and established himself in the first team.

Endrick opens up on Real Madrid future

Endrick is on loan at Lyon at the moment and is scheduled to return to Madrid at the end of the season.

The Brazil international striker made the loan move to Lyon in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid have no plans to send Endrick out on loan or sell him on a permanent basis in the summer of 2026.

There is interest from Arsenal in Endrick, who has now publicly said that he is open to all possibilities regarding his future.

When asked if Lyon were to qualify for the Champions League, if his loan could be extended, Endrick told Canal Plus Foot: “I really don’t know.

“If I have to return to Real Madrid, I’ll go back there gladly. If I have to go elsewhere, I’ll go elsewhere.”