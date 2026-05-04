Real Madrid are planning to raid Manchester City to bring Tijjani Reijnders to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, as Los Blancos president Florentino Perez faces a ‘dilemma’ over Eduardo Camavinga.

Madrid are staring at yet another season without a major trophy, as it is only a matter of time before Barcelona win LaLiga for the second year in a row.

Los Blancos are planning to make major changes to their squad in the summer transfer window, with signing a top-class midfielder one of their main priorities.

Real Madrid target Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

According to TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, Madrid have taken a shine to Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and plan to make a move for him when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Reijnders was on Real Madrid’s radar when he was at AC Milan, but it was Man City that signed the 27-year-old Netherlands international midfielder in the summer of 2025.

While noting Juventus’s interest in Reijnders, TuttoJuve has reported: ‘Real Madrid are accelerating their strategies ahead of the summer transfer window and aiming to strengthen their midfield with a new technical leader.

‘Among the names being closely monitored is Tijjani Reijnders, currently at Manchester City.

‘After two seasons below expectations, the Spanish club is ready to take decisive action to revitalise the project.

‘The priority is clear: bring in a midfielder capable of leading the charge and raising the team’s quality.

‘The Blancos management is seeking a true orchestra conductor, someone capable of providing balance, vision, and personality.’

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Eduardo Camavinga ‘dilemma’ at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is having yet another underwhelming season for Madrid, with injuries also affecting the France international midfielder.

There have been consistent reports in the Spanish media lately that Real Madrid are open to selling Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Camavinga is one of Liverpool’s primary midfield targets this summer.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet whose reports are often speculative, has now reported a ‘dilemma’ at Estadio Bernabeu over the Frenchman.

‘Camavinga is presented as Real Madrid’s big challenge this summer, which they are already analysing’, according to the report.

Defensa Central has added: ‘The club is still evaluating whether it’s worth keeping a player like Camavinga.

‘He could be a huge sale this summer, exceeding €50million (£43.2m, $58.5m), but if he stays, he’ll remain a substitute.

‘Or should they stick with him after the effort they made to secure his signing?’

Endrick wants Lyon stay

Real Madrid plan to bring Endrick back from his loan spell at Lyon for next season, but the striker has publicly said that he wants to stay at the French club.

Endrick joined Lyon on loan from Madrid in the January transfer window after failing to impress then Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso.

The Brazil international striker said when asked about his future, as quoted in AS: “I don’t know, I’m very happy here, I feel great.

“Will I stay? I’m on loan, I’m happy with my teammates, everything is going really well.

“You never know what can happen. We’ll see. I leave everything in God’s hands and we’ll see what happens.

“If I have to stay in Madrid, I’ll stay in Madrid. If I have to renew here, I’ll renew here.

“I would really like to stay. They’re doing everything possible to make me feel good.”