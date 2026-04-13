Real Madrid will block €40m Barcelona transfer for ‘speedy winger’ as Liverpool hopes rise over ‘high-profile exchange’ deal

Real Madrid will not let Victor Munoz join Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, as Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield soar because of Los Blancos’ stance.

Munoz joined Osasuna from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 and is having a wonderful 2025/26 campaign.

The 22-year-old winger, who is under contract at Osasuna until the summer of 2030, has scored six goals and given five assists in 33 appearances for Los Rojillos this season.

Munoz has played as a right-winger and as a left-winger this season, and his performances have seen him get on Barcelona’s radar.

Real Madrid will not let Victor Munoz join Barcelona

Madrid, though, will ‘not allow’ the Spain international, who was on the books of Barcelona as a youth player from 2014 until 2017, to move to their bitter rivals, according to AS.

The reputable Spanish publication, which is Real Madrid-leaning, has noted: ‘If there’s one thing that’s clear at Valdebebas regarding the future of Osasuna’s speedy winger, it’s that they will never allow his possible arrival at Barcelona, ​​a rumour that has been repeated in recent weeks and that Real Madrid is not willing to allow thanks to the right of first refusal they have over the sporting future of the Spanish international, who also spent time in Barcelona’s youth academy.’

Muno reportedly has a €40million (£35m, $47m) release clause in his contract at Osasuna, with Madrid also having buy-back options for the next three summers.

Los Blancos, too, have the first refusal on Munoz and would receive 50% of any future transfer fee.

Madrid, though, have not fully decided what they will do with the winger, but they will block any potential move to Barcelona for sure, claims AS.

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Liverpool get Eduardo Camavinga boost

AS has also brought an update on Madrid’s stance on the future of Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the Spanish publication, Camavinga’s performances for Madrid this season have not impressed the club’s hierarchy.

Madrid are now ‘seriously’ considering putting the France international midfielder on the transfer list for the summer of 2026.

This will come as a huge boost to Liverpool’s chances of signing Camavinga, who is also able to play as a left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this month that intermediaries are working on a ‘high-profile exchange’ deal involving Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister.

Given Liverpool’s historic interest in Camavinga and Madrid’s desire to sign Mac Allister, intermediaries are exploring the prospect of a deal that would see the Frenchman move to Anfield and the Argentina international midfielder switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick is part of Real Madrid’s plans

According to The Athletic, Madrid will not sell Endrick in the summer of 2026.

The Brazil international striker failed to impress then Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in the first half of the season and joined Lyon on loan in the January transfer window.

Endrick is expected to return to Madrid and become part of the first team when his loan spell at Lyon ends at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals and given six assists in 16 matches in all competitions for Lyon this season.

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