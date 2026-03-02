£36m Liverpool star ‘hasn’t impressed’ Real Madrid as Tottenham bombshell drops

Real Madrid have not been impressed with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a reliable Spanish report, while another source has made a stunning claim about Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven that the Estadio Bernabeu bosses will love.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has long been on the radar of Madrid. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool have given Konate a deadline of Easter to make up his mind on whether or not he will sign a new deal.

Real Madrid not impressed with Ibrahima Konate

We understand that Liverpool remain hopeful that Konate will put pen to paper on a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool bosses will be over the moon to learn Real Madrid’s latest stance on Konate.

According to AS, Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck is now Madrid’s number one centre-back target for the summer transfer window.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish sports publication has claimed that Schlotterbeck is the defender ‘generating the most buzz’ among the Madrid bosses.

According to AS, although Konate’s contract is ‘expiring’ at the end of the season, ‘he hasn’t impressed’, which suggests that Madrid are moving on from the France international defender, who cost Liverpool £36million (€41.1m, $48.1m) when they signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid get Micky van de Ven boost

We understand that Micky van de Ven is also a player that Real Madrid like and would love to sign this summer.

However, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham want £100million (€114m, $134.5m) for Van de Ven, with Liverpool and Manchester United also keen on the Netherlands international defender.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 23, 2026, that talks over a new deal between Van de Ven’s camp and Tottenham are on hold until the summer.

That is because Tottenham are now focused on making sure that they do not get relegated from the Premier League.

Sports Boom has now brought an update on Van de Ven’s situation, claiming that the Dutchman has ‘turned down contract talks’ with Tottenham.

Van de Ven has had ‘his head turned’ by interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report has claimed that 24-year-old defender has decided that he will not sign a new contract with Tottenham.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Adam Wharton becomes prime Real Madrid target

Along with a centre-back, Madrid are also keen on bringing in a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is a prime target for Real Madrid, who are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for Manchester City star Rodri, too.

The Spanish press has also been reporting Madrid’s interest in Adam Wharton, who has been a star for Crystal Palace and is on the radar of Manchester United and Liverpool, too.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat wants the Spanish giants to sign Wharton over Rodri or Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has claimed that Calafat believes that Wharton would be a ‘strategic’ signing for Los Blancos.

Given that Wharton is still only 22 years of age, the England international midfielder would be a player who would be able to make an immediate impact as well as star for Los Blancos for years to come.