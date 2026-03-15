Real Madrid ‘set their sights on’ Arsenal superstar as €50m ‘offer put forward’

KRC Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, who have been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are interested in bringing Martin Odegaard back to Estadio Bernabeu from Arsenal, according to a speculative Spanish report, as Los Blancos are ready to make an offer for KRC Genk teenager Konstantinos Karetsas.

Odegaard joined Madrid in January 2015 and was expected to be the next big thing for the Spanish and European giants. The Norwegian was only 16 at the time and had huge expectations thrust upon him.

The attacking midfielder failed to make his mark at Real Madrid, and after a loan spell at Arsenal, he joined the north London club on a permanent deal in 2021.

Real Madrid target Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Odegaard has gone from strength to strength and has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

However, Odegaard has had injury problems this season, and his role in the team has dwindled.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could sell Odegaard at the end of the season, but sources have told us that it is not the case.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Odegaard intends to sign a new contract with Arsenal, with Arteta not actively looking to offload him.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are showing interest in bringing Odegaard back to Estadio Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that ‘Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Odegaard’.

The 27-year-old Norway international attacking midfielder is ‘one of the stars Real Madrid have set their sights on, especially if they see any possibility that Arsenal might be forced to sell him’.

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Real Madrid eye Konstantinos Karetsas

Real Madrid are also said to be keen on a 2026 summer deal for Konstantinos Karetsas.

Another Spanish report has claimed that Madrid are ‘seriously considering signing’ Karetsas from KRC Genk in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have been ‘monitoring’ the Greece international attacker for a while now and have ‘put forward an offer close to €50million (£43.3m, $57.3m).

Karetsas, who has played as an attacking midfielder and a right winger, has scored three goals and given 16 assists in 40 matches in all competitions for KRC Genk so far this season.

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Rodri on leaving Man City this summer

Rodri has been speaking about his future at Manchester City, as Real Madrid plan to sign him this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rodri is Real Madrid’s dream midfield target.

The Spaniard is one of the best midfielders on the planet, and Madrid believe that he would make their team much better next season.

Rodri, though, is not thinking about leaving Man City just yet, as he responded to a question about his future on Cadena SER’s Carrusel Deportivo program.

When asked if we will see Rodri change clubs at the end of the season, the Man City midfielder said: “No, no. I’m not going to answer that.

“It’s a time to think about what we have now, with my team, about my season, which is quite a lot, and then we’ll see.”