Real Madrid target ‘frustrated’ Arsenal full-back as ‘£100m transfer tussle’ explodes

Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have taken a shine to Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to a speculative report in the Spanish media, as Los Blancos and the Gunners go head-to-head for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Alvaro Carreras from Benfica in the summer of 2025. While the former is expected to be the starting right-back for Los Blancos for years to come, Carreras has already established himself as the number one left-back for the Spanish and European giants.

Fran Garcia is Carreras’ back-up at Real Madrid, who stopped him from leaving for Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Garcia could be sold in the summer transfer window, and it seems that Madrid have already identified Arsenal left-back Lewis-Skelly as his replacement.

Real Madrid eye Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to a Spanish report, Madrid have set their sights on the 19-year-old left-back.

The English youngster has made only one start in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

Madrid are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the ‘progress’ of Lewis-Skelly ‘and the possibility that the player may seek a new destination where he can have more opportunities to develop’.

The report has added about Lewis-Skelly: ‘The lack of playing time at Arsenal is causing some frustration among those close to the player.

‘He had hoped for a more prominent role this season, but the fierce competition within the London club has significantly limited his opportunities.

‘For this reason, it is possible that the young British talent may consider a change of scenery during the next summer transfer window if his situation does not improve in the coming months.’

This follows a report last weekend in the English media that claimed that Lewis-Skelly is ‘frustrated’ and ‘could quit’ Arsenal at the end of the season.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid scout Sandro Tonali

Madrid and Arsenal are involved in a transfer battle over Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey reported on February 8, 2026, that Arsenal have been in contact with Tonali’s camp.

Arsenal tried to sign Tonali from Newcastle late in the winter transfer window and remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Italy international midfielder.

Real Madrid have also been following Tonali, and, according to The Sun, the Spanish and European powerhouse have stepped up their pursuit of the former AC Milan star.

The report has revealed that Madrid watched Tonali in action during Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at St. James’ Park in FA Cup on Saturday.

Madrid scouts followed the midfielder’s performance, with the reporting of ‘an expected £100m transfer tussle this summer’ between Los Blancos, Arsenal and Man City for the 25-year-old.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Real Madrid target Unai Emery

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Madrid have taken a liking to Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

We understand that Madrid are likely to move on from Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Arbeloa was appointed the Madrid manager in January 2026 following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Sources have told us that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the prime candidate for Madrid, but Los Blancos are looking at Emery, too.