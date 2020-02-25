Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that is yet to be totally convinced by Philippe Coutinho, adding yet more uncertainty to his future.

The former Liverpool playmaker moved to Bayern Munich from Barcelona on loan for this season, and the German club have an option to buy at the end of the campaign – but no decision has been made yet.

“Why is it not decisive? That is a difficult question,” Rummenigge told to Sport Bild, via the Daily Mail. “I think he played well in some games while in others he gave the impression of being a little inhibited.”

Coutinho has featured in 20 Bundesliga games for the German champions this season, scoring six goals and adding six assists. He also has a goal and two assists in the Champions League for Bayern.

And while he isn’t being considered a flop, justifying the £100million buyout option in the loan contract is proving tricky.

Rummenigge added: “The fact is that we all believe he is an exceptional footballer, we see him in training and sometimes during competitions.

“Everyone tries to help him, the coach, his team-mates. Now we have to hope that in the crucial weeks starting now, he will become an important factor in helping us win titles.”

Either way, Barca are still looking to move the player they paid £142m for on this summer, and it would appear they may have to find another buyer if Bayern decide against a deal.

A return to Liverpool already appears to have been ruled out, while a proposed swap deal with PSG involving Neymar is still said to be an option – albeit a very difficult one to push through.

