Chelsea are keen to sign a striker from Real Madrid to further boost their attack, while Liverpool are targeting a USA international midfielder, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

REAL MADRID STRIKER WANTED BY LAMPARD

Chelsea hope to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid this summer to further boost their attack.

Frank Lampard has already sealed the signing of Timo Werner for next season, but isn’t stopping there.

Now the Daily Express reports the Blues want to sign Serbia striker Jovic, who has struggled since joining Real Madrid.

Jovic cost Real a reported €60m last summer, but has only scored twice in 25 appearances.

It’s believes they could let him leave for around €35m – and the asking price has reportedly interested Chelsea.

Werner cost £54m after Chelsea met the exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract. They also recently tied down Tammy Abraham to a new contract.

However, Chelsea still need attacking reinforcements, with two players set to leave. Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are both poised to move on this summer. The latter has, more recently, been linked with Leeds.

LIVERPOOL EYE USA MIDFIELDER

American midfielder Weston McKennie is set to leave Schalke this summer with Chelsea and Liverpool interested. (The Sun)

Wigan are looking to offload players after two potential buyers for the club were put off by their £19m payroll. (The Sun)

Inter Milan are considering a move for N’Golo Kante with Chelsea willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old. (Metro)

Luke Shaw could be sacrificed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United target Leicester’s Ben Chilwell. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc may be willing to compromise with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho. (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez’s future is still very much up in the air as Inter Milan and Manchester United attempt to reach an agreement. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have been told to re-sign Philippe Coutinho – but should first expect an apology for the way he left. (Daily Mirror)

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea winger Willian has rejected a lucrative three-year deal with Inter Miami in the MLS and wants to stay in Europe. (Daily Telegraph)

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is set to secure a £29.5m move to Chelsea as Kepa’s replacement. The Turkish keeper is also wanted by Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Dejan Lovren is closing on a surprise move away from Liverpool after a sacrifice from Jurgen Klopp. (Daily Express)

Celtic have denied making a move for Israeli goal machine Shon Weissman. (The Scottish Sun)

Kai Havertz will reportedly only join Chelsea as long as they qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Norwich feel they are in good shape for the future despite their relegation. (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola is uncertain if Manchester City will have their two-year ban from European competition quashed when the verdict is delivered on Monday. (The Guardian)

David de Gea could have another decade at the top, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Guardian)