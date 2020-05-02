Manchester United have been given the green light to sign a £60m-rated striker ahead of Chelsea, while Saturday’s newspaper gossip claims West Ham are in the market to sign an Atletico Madrid midfielder.

DEMBELE WOULD FIND MAN UTD APPROACH IMPOSSIBLE TO RESIST

Moussa Dembele has reportedly informed his agent to sound out Manchester United over a summer move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The former Celtic striker is one of Ligue 1’s most in-demand stars on the back of a solid season for Lyon that has seen him score 22 goals in 42 appearances and is said to be valued at £60m.

But the decision by the authorities to end the Ligue 1 season and determine that Lyon would finish seventh means they have missed out on European football and has left their hopes of retaining Dembele’s services all the harder.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea, but according to the Manchester Evening News, via the Daily Express, would find a move to Old Trafford ‘impossible to resist’ and it is Old Trafford where he has set his heart on playing next season.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a new striker this summer and while Odion Ighalo remains something of a priority, his wage demands could prove problematic, as this transfer expert recently revealed.

As such, United have been forced to look at alternatives and former Fulham man Dembele could fit the bill with United having watched him extensively over the past 12 months.

Dembele has netted a total of 42 goals in 88 matches for Lyon; a fine record which Solskjaer would hope could translate to the Premier League were they to make a move.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Timo Werner looks set to miss out on a move to Anfield as Champions-elect Liverpool now look virtually certain to do no transfer spending this summer (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea forward Willian said he would not see it as a problem to move to a rival club in London – not ruling out a move to Tottenham or Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez said it would be hard to turn down offers from Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona (Daily Express)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera was one of West Ham’s main targets in the January transfer window and they could still try to sign him in the summer (The Independent)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, is set to spend another year away from the club (Daily Star)

Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Mark Noble have been inundated by calls from worried players over whether it is safe for football to return (The Sun)

Manchester United players are taking legal advice over missed pay rises that would cost them up to a combined £50m if the season is unable to be finished (The Sun)

Bundesliga squads will be tested twice a week for coronavirus and players will have food delivered to hotel rooms during isolation in order to stage matches behind closed doors (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League season is set to be completed at neutral venues (Daily Telegraph)

Bournemouth midfielder Jordon Ibe has undergone treatment to address his mental health after being caught driving without a licence (Daily Telegraph)

League One and League Two clubs may be asked to vote on a series of radical changes to budgets and squad sizes as early as next week as the EFL looks to introduce tighter financial controls (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United’s players will return to training next week and key members of staff have been taken off furlough in a sign that the club is preparing for the season to be finished (The Times)

Manchester United have emailed staff asking them to come up with ideas to create a better atmosphere at Old Trafford if games are played behind closed doors (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs are already preparing for playing the entirety of next season behind closed doors, with Manchester United and Arsenal set to lose up to £100m from lack of matchday revenue (Daily Mail)

Chelsea players’ U-turn on accepting pay cuts last weekend followed pressure from players at other Premier League clubs (Daily Mail)