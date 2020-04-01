Everton are reported to be chasing Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as they prepare to spend heavily this summer, while Liverpool have come to a decision on Jadon Sancho, according to Wednesday’s newspaper gossip.

APRIL FOOLS? EVERTON ‘CHASE DEALS FOR BALE AND RAMSEY’

April 1: notoriously the worst day for transfer speculation in the papers as it’s harder than ever to tell fact from fiction.

We’ll start with The Sun, who have jumped all over a claim by 90min saying the the Toffees are plotting ‘six or seven’ big-name signings this summer in order to turn Carlo Ancelotti’s men into top-four contenders again and a force within the English game.

Top of their shopping list, according to the report, is Wales stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, who are both currently enjoying luxurious lifestyles with Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

It’s claimed ambitious Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants to ‘rescue’ the duo from their situations at the Euro giants, where it’s reckoned both are seeking exits after becoming frustrated by their lack of action this season. The pair enjoy a good chemistry on the international scene with Wales and it’s reported Moshiri wants a piece of that in the blue half of Merseyside.

However, they claim that while wages could prove a sticking point for both players, especially Bale, Everton are exploring ways they can bring them to Goodison Park. And it’s claimed they could finance a deal for Bale if Real allow him to leave on loan and without a transfer fee involved.

Bale’s situation at the Bernabeu has gone from bad to worse under Zinedine Zidane and this report last week was adamant an exit was on the cards – whether that will be with Everton though looks to be a stretch.

It’s a similar case for Juventus star Ramsey with his wages likely to be prove a stumbling block, having joined last summer on a crazy £400,000 a week deal from Arsenal.

The midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United as part of their attempts to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin. And a move to Old Trafford has a degree more plausibility to it, given Ramsey’s struggle to secure regular football under Maurizio Sarri.

However, the report – be it an April Fool’s prank or not – is adamant that Everton are prepared to become big spenders in the transfer market as Moshiri looks to turn the Toffees into a force within the game once more. The other ‘four big names’ they are chasing are not mentioned though Everton have been linked with Lille forward Jonathan Ikone and Santos playmaker Yeferson Soteldo in recent days.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Jadon Sancho – leaving Manchester United and Chelsea as the two Premier League clubs interested in the England star (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have set their asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri with Roma back in the hunt to sign the Swiss playmaker (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund want to beat Manchester United to the signing of 16-year-old Birmingham star Jude Bellingham, with the player keen to replicate the success of Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga (Daily Mail)

Raheem Sterling’s representatives have refused to rule out a return to Liverpool after he recently admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s side (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs hope the league’s chiefs will make a decisive call on wage cut plans during a scheduled conference call this week (Daily Mail)

Professional football players in England face being uninsured if their careers are ended because of coronavirus (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt with France midfielder Paul Pogba set to leave Old Trafford and go the other way (Daily Star)

Manchester United could be left lumbered with Alexis Sanchez again after Inter Milan decided to send him back at the end of his year-long loan (The Sun)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Ashley Cole’s home was attacked by gang of masked robbers with high value jewellery stolen (The Sun)

Manchester City have angered supporters by charging season ticket holders for games despite ongoing uncertainty over fixtures (The Times)