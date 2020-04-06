Liverpool are to turn their attentions to two Borussia Dortmund stars valued at a combined £88m, while Tottenham and Man City are in the market to sign a Rangers star, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

LIVERPOOL TARGET ZAKARIA AND THURAM

Liverpool are keen on a move for Man Utd targets Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram, according to reports on Monday.

The pair have both been shining lights in Marco Rose’s side with the club sat fourth in the Bundesliga and at one stage having topped the standings.

However, Gladbach know their success is likely to attract admirers for their key men and a host of big hitters have been regular attenders at their matches this season.

As such, it’s claimed Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards wants his side to move to launch a double deal for Zakaria and Thuram this summer.

That’s according to German outlet Express, via the Daily Express, who claims the pair could take up a large portion of the Reds’ summer budget, with a combined asking price of £88million.

£50m-rated Zakaria has caught the eye of United this summer having emerged as one of the leading defensive midfielders in Europe and at 23, is already regarded as one of the world’s best in his position.

Striker Thuram, meanwhile, has also caught the eye for Gladbach since a summer move from Guingamp. Represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, Thuram has scored five goals in 25 outings this season and has reportedly been earmarked by Edwards as a Plan B should their move for first-choice Timo Werner fail.

Thuram – the son of World Cup winner Marcus Thuram – is valued at just shy of £40m by the Bundesliga side and has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

AND THE REST

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain have both asked about the availability of Rangers loan star Ianis Hagi, according to a top Romanian agent (The Scottish Sun)

The Premier League are in advanced talks with the Government over the possible return of football in June (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are weighing up a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane but face a host of potential issues, including the striker’s price (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made moves to sign PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer ahead of Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has confirmed he wants to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United this summer – and described the defender as “unbeatable” in one-vs-ones (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, faces an uncertain future as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders whether to trigger a one-year contract extension (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have been urged to join Bayern Munich in the race to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer by former Premier League star Danny Mills (Daily Mirror)

Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in 25-year-old French defensive midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, who plays for Ligue 1 Angers (Daily Express)

The PFA has called for full financial disclosure from clubs and proof that pay sacrifices will be used for good causes (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will reject a summer move to Manchester United if they fail to secure Champions League football (The Sun)

Anderlecht forward Kemar Roofe hopes English football does not follow in Belgium’s footsteps and attempt to call time on the season (The Sun)

Manchester United are unlikely to take taxpayers’ money to fund the wages of 900 non-playing staff (Daily Mail)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 34, may be offered a farewell game at Etihad Stadium in the summer if the current circumstances prevent him from saying goodbye to the club’s fans after a 10-year spell (Daily Mail)

Premier League managers are siding with clubs in the battle over wages, with the majority ready to accept a temporary cut (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna says the club would be making a huge mistake if they sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov has urged Timo Werner to sign for Bayern Munich instead of Liverpool this summer (Daily Mail)

AC Milan reportedly have hopes of signing Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from arch-rivals Inter Milan (Daily Mail)

Napoli have reportedly lowered their asking price for Fabian Ruiz down to £52m with the midfielder looking set to leave the Serie A side in the summer (Daily Mail)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could raid Liverpool for Rhian Brewster as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos (Daily Star)