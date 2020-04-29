Liverpool want two Lille stars in a double deal that would cost £110m, while Arsenal’s new asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to entice Man Utd to make their move, according to Wednesday’s latest paper gossip.

LIVERPOOL ADD BOUBAKARY SOUMARE TO LIST OF TARGETS

Manchester United face a fight with Liverpool for the signing of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to reports.

The all-action midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season with the Ligue 1 side, who know they face a battle to retain the midfielder’s services.

They accepted a big-money offer from Newcastle for Soumare in January, only for the midfielder to reject the deal, but are expected to return for the player when the transfer window reopens.

They will also be joined by Manchester United, who see Soumare as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, though United have also been tipped to sign Thomas Partey after he outlined a wish to move to Old Trafford.

But according to The Sun, via Le10 Sport, any bid by Newcastle and Man Utd will be matched by Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp also keen to add the midfielder to his ranks.

Lille are said to be asking around £50million for the 21-year-old with Reds scouts said to be impressed by the midfielder.

And Soumare isn’t the only Lille player on Liverpool’s radar with the Reds also said to have opened talks over a deal for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who would cost around £60m.

If the reports are accurate, Liverpool would be looking to spend £110m to add the Lille duo to their star-studded squad ahead of next season.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be available for just £30m as Arsenal do not want to lose him for nothing when his contract expires in 2021, with Man Utd among his many admirers and now considering a move (The Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester United are part of a five-way fight to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder (The Sun)

EFL clubs are risking arguments as they will ask out-of-contract players to finish the season if it goes beyond June 30 (The Sun)

Arsenal have been told they will need to find £44m to sign on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a permanent (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are preparing to sign another Celtic youngster – with Barry Hepburn set to head for Germany (The Sun)

Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris’s personal wealth has plunged by an eye-watering £481m in the past year, according to Forbes’ latest figures (The Sun)

Sergio Aguero has hinted he could be tempted to extend his illustrious career at Manchester City (The Sun)

Arsenal have “backed out” of signing Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti because of his huge wage demands (Daily Express)

The Premier League faces a revolt from clubs over “Project Restart” plans with fears over player safety and opposition to the prospect of playing matches at neutral venues (The Times)

Manchester United have shelved plans to go to India in preseason while Manchester City have called off talks over potential games in the United States and Europe (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have been named the most valuable football club in the Premier League, according to an in-depth university study (Daily Mail)

Roma are hoping to keep Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his loan expires but talks have been put on hold for now (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are actively on the lookout for free transfers and swap deals, underlining their financial position after stressing the need for their players to take pay cuts (Daily Mail)

Nigel Pearson has struck an agreement with Watford to stay in charge at least until the end of a season which is now set to stretch beyond his short-term contract (Daily Mail)

Donny van de Beek has emerged as a key target for Europe’s top sides this summer with Ajax reportedly ready to listen to offers for the midfielder (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Arsenal appear to have been beaten to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who is set to stay in Germany with Bayern Munich (Daily Star)

Paris Saint-Germain could move their remaining Champions League games to Qatar after the remainder of the Ligue 1 campaign was called off on Tuesday (Daily Star)

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has admitted he “wouldn’t say no” if he was given the opportunity to play in La Liga (Daily Star)