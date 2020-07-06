Manchester United are making plans to sign an alternative to Jadon Sancho, while Leeds have made progress in their wish to sign £30m competition for Patrick Bamford, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD TURN ATTENTIONS TO ADAMA TRAORE

Manchester United could reportedly turn to Wolves star Adama Traore as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

United have been chasing a deal for Sancho for around a year and had looked in a good position to sign the player. Reports earlier this year claimed personal terms and a shirt number with the player had been agreed.

Dortmund, however, are refusing to budge on their €130m valuation for Sancho – and that presents a problem for United. As such, the Red Devils went public with their £50m transfer ceiling proposal last week.

The Bundesliga side, however, do not have any reason to sell for less than their valuation, meaning a transfer could be off the table.

As a result, The Sun claims United have instead contacted Wolves over a potential swoop for Traore.

They say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the player and believes his form this season has convinced them to make an enquiry.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring six times and weighing in with 12 assists. As such, Wolves are said to have stuck a £70m fee on his head.

Keeping the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough star, however, may prove tough. Despite their desire not to sell the winger, suitors for Traore appear to be growing.

Traore is also being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. Numerous sources have claimed Jurgen Klopp is very much keen on a deal.

However, it now seems United too are very serious in their efforts to lure the jet-heeled 24-year-old.

TRANSFER EXPERT TALKS TRAORE INTEREST

Transfer expert Duncan Castles told the Transfer Window podcast: “When you have Man Utd briefing that they are not prepared to pay anything like the fee that Dortmund have made clear they want, that would suggest actually it’s going to get thrown out rather than resolved.

“It’s definitely the priority position for United, Sancho is their preferred target for that role.

“But they are discussing other individuals. Jack Grealish is a possibility to come in.

“There is an interest in Adama Traore but I do not see them going to the levels that Wolves are asking, for that player, it’s a similar level to what Dortmund are asking.”

Traore has also been linked with a return to Spain with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Discussing his aspirations to return to LaLiga at some point in the future, Traore said earlier this year: “A return to Barca? I don’t bear any grudges.

“But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories.”

LEEDS WANT ODSONNE EDOUARD SAYS LATEST GOSSIP

Leeds hope to get ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Odsonne Edouard. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have already registered their interest in the £30m-rated striker. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are eyeing up a potential deal for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports in France. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a quiet transfer window as they look to offload nearly £200m of dead weight to stay afloat. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seek assurances about the club’s ability to have “instant success” before signing a new deal. (The Sun)

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst says a move to Arsenal would be a “perfect” next step in his career. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has insisted he is trying his best to convince Thiago Alcantara to stay. (The Sun)

Napoli will make Kalidou Koulibaly available for a move to the Premier League when they finalise a £70m deal for Lille forward Victor Osimhen. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic missed out on getting Fraser Forster back to the club after failing to agree on a £6m permanent transfer for the Southampton goalkeeper. (Daily Telegraph)

Jeremy Ngakia has interest from Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga after running his contract down at West Ham. (Daily Telegraph)

Premier League clubs are targeting youngsters from Wigan’s excellent academy following the club entering administration last week. (Daily Telegraph)

MAN UTD’S HAALAND MISTAKE

Manchester United made a mistake not signing Erling Haaland, before he moved to Borussia Dortmund, says Paul Scholes. (Daily Mail)

Problems off the pitch have seen Lionel Messi indefinitely stall talks over a new new contract with Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid could let midfielder James Rodriguez leave the club this summer for a cut-price fee of £22m after he expressed desire for a new challenge. Arsenal and Manchester United have again been linked. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are looking to sell six players to fund the £90m transfer of Kai Havertz. (Daily Express)

Neymar reportedly has an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move to Barcelona this summer. (Daily Express)

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Daily Express)