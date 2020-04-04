A Manchester United and Juventus swap deal involving Matthijs De Ligt and Paul Pogba has been discussed, while Man City are turning to Real Madrid in their hunt for a new defender, according to Saturday’s paper gossip.

MAN UTD TOLD TO FORGET ABOUT SIGNING DE LIGT

Matthijs De Ligt’s father-in-law has dismissed Manchester United’s chances of signing the defender this summer after it had emerged he was one of their targets again this summer.

The Dutchman was linked heavily with a big-money transfer to United last year after a string of eye-catching displays for Ajax but the central defender opted instead to make Juventus his destination, joining the Serie A side champions for £67.5million.

However, he hasn’t impressed as expected with the Turin giants, fuelling reports that United are ready to go back in and bid for the 20-year-old.

It was claimed Juventus could be willing to sacrifice the Dutchman as part of their efforts to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin, with claims that De Ligt has struggled to settle into life in Italy only adding fuel to the fire.

However, the 20-year-old’s father-in-law has dismissed speculation surrounding any potential move.

“It’s just rumours, that’s all, there’s nothing more to say about it,” he told Tuttojuve, via the Daily Express.

“Matthijs doesn’t regret having chosen Juve at all, he and Annekee are really enjoying themselves in Turin and maybe they can spend some more time in Italy.”

United are in the market for a new defender with Phil Jones expected to join Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling through the exit door and

ESPN FC pundit Alejandro Moreno has had his say on a possible swap deal involving De Ligt and Pogba.

He said: “Well that’s assuming that you actually have a player in mind and player in place that is going to take that position in the middle of midfield for Manchester United because, well, De Ligt yeah would solve a problem in the backline alongside [Harry] Maguire but then you still have a Pogba-sized hole in that middle of midfield.

“You have Bruno Fernandes who has done a wonderful job but you also have to then address that situation.

“If there’s no Pogba, if there’s no box-to-box midfielder, who is that guy going to be?

“So if you have that player in mind and you have a plan in place in order to acquire that player, then so be it.

“But until then, you have to resolve what the Pogba issue means to you long term.

“So if you just want to get rid of the guy, yeah sure get value in return in Matthijs de Ligt.

“But you also have to address what you’re doing in the middle of midfield.”

AND MORE GOSSIP

Real Madrid are to reject any summer bids from Manchester City for France international centre-back Raphael Varane – a long-term target for Man Utd (Daily Star)

Chelsea are in negotiations with Brazilian Philippe Coutinho who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, over a summer transfer (The Sun)

Danny Rose was unveiled as the mystery donor who gave £19,000 to a hospital that treated him while at Tottenham (The Sun)

The Premier League will hold an unprecedented conference call on Saturday involving all 20 club captains to try and get a 30 per cent pay cut agreed amid fears of a financial collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic (Daily Telegraph)

A significant number of SPFL clubs are considering an option to crown Celtic as Scottish champions, to award Aberdeen the country’s spare Europa League place and proceed next season without an expansion of the Premiership, but for the winter break to be axed, for 2021-22 at least (Daily Telegraph)

EFL clubs want the PFA to approve a deal for their players to give up as much as 50 per cent of their wages during the coronavirus crisis (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal target Jonathan David has talked up a move to the Premier League in the near future (Daily Mail)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has launched an ambitious plan to convince Real Madrid midfield pair Gareth Bale, 30, and James Rodriguez to move to Goodison Park (Daily Mail)

Marcos Llorente revealed he has named his dog ‘Anfield’ a month after the Atletico Madrid star’s heroics knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League (Daily Mail)

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has hinted he will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a new deal at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror)

Juventus would not accept the Serie A title if the season was to end now because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina (Daily Mirror)

Brazil star Arthur Melo has been told he is going nowhere as Barcelona begin a major shake-up at the Nou Camp (Daily Mirror)