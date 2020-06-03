Man Utd have targeted an impressive Argentine star as one of three Plan B’s after another suitor jumped in for Jadon Sancho, while Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign an Inter Milan star, according to Wednesday’s newspaper gossip.

MAN UTD DRAW UP THREE-MAN SHOPPING LIST AS JADON SANCHO ALTERNATIVES

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed Man Utd bosses of three alternative targets to Jadon Sancho should efforts to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford fall short.

United have been strongly linked with the England star for several months, but Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that he will command a club-record fee for the Red Devils makes any transfer difficult.

And despite claims the player himself has already agreed on a move to Old Trafford, a report in the Daily Mail claims Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign Sancho and could sneak in and secure his signature instead.

As a result, the Manchester Evening News claims United have plans in place were they to miss out – and they have three players on their wanted list as transfer alternatives.

As per the report, top of their wishlist is Velez Sarsfield teenage winger Thiago Almada. The 19-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season and has been monitored closely by scouts, who believe he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Almada can play through the middle or on the right wing and has attracted interest right across Europe after scoring six goals and laying on two assists before the season was curtailed.

The MEN also states that Bournemouth winger David Brook and Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo are also options after again being intensively monitored by their scouting network.

United, however, remain hopeful on Sancho and will continue to pursue the player as strongly as they can. Only then, will they consider a Plan B.

The club, however, have completed one transfer ahead of the summer window with Odion Ighalo inking a loan extension until January 2021. Here the Shanghai Shenua striker has talked about his ambitions after agreeing an extended stay.

Meanwhile, any hopes United supporters had of welcoming Saul Niguez to the club on Wednesday after his promise to announce a “new team” have been dashed by Guillem Balague. Read why here.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Tottenham have again been offered the chance to sign £18m-rated Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino (Daily Star)

Manchester City vs Liverpool and West Ham vs Chelsea are to be moved to midweek due to the FA Cup (Daily Star)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to reject a move abroad to fight for his place (Daily Star)

Striker Andy Carroll is in line for a key role when Newcastle resume their Premier League campaign against Sheffield United at St James’ Park later this month (Daily Star)

Real Madrid have entered the race for Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho, according to the latest gossip (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s final game of the season at Newcastle could be moved to a neutral venue due to fears over home fans gathering to celebrate the end of Mike Ashley’s ownership (Daily Mail)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is unhappy with the club over their reluctance to extend the contracts of several senior players whose deals expire this month (Daily Mail)

Lazio’s sporting director has revealed the club will be willing to listen to offers for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic when the transfer market opens (Daily Mail)

Slow-motion VAR replays during football matches do not impact a referee’s decision by making incidents appear more intentional, a new report claims (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until the end of his contract if they cannot get more than £20m for the striker (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool will hold a title parade, no matter how long they have to wait for it (The Sun)

Promotion-chasing Preston face putting a handful of players into self-isolation in the build-up to the Championship restart (The Sun)

Olivier Giroud admits his body is feeling the strain of training coronavirus-style (The Sun)

Tottenham are waiting to learn whether Jan Vertonghen will stay at the club until the end of the season as the defender weighs up his offers (The Times)

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to wear masks and gloves when outside during the current climate (The Guardian)

Everton are hopeful of staging the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when the Premier League season restarts after requesting a meeting of the local safety advisory group (The Guardian)

Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha admits he fears for his life in the USA (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs have been warned to clamp down on spitting (Daily Mirror)

The EFL will not allow players who run out of contract this month to play for any potential new clubs this season (Daily Express)