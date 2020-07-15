Manchester United are eyeing a £54m swoop for a Real Sociedad winger, while Tottenham are looking to sign a young midfielder for just £500,000, according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD TO HIJACK MAN CITY MOVE FOR OYARZABAL

Manchester United have reportedly joined Manchester City in the race to sign Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 23-year-old has long been on Pep Guardiola’s radar as our exclusive from back in October stated.

It’s claimed City are now ready to make their move for Oyarzabal as a replacement for Leroy Sane.

However, United are also very much in the hunt and have also made an approach to hijack the deal, reports The Sun.

Citing Spanish outlet Fijaches, they say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the winger as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Oyarzabal has a £64m exit clause in his contract and is contracted to the Basque side until 2024.

However, due to the global economic downturn, Sociedad could now look set to sell for a more modest £54m (€60m).

Oyarzabal has been involved in 21 goals in 35 La Liga appearances this season.

Furthermore, The Sun claims United could part fund his signing by offloading Jesse Lingard.

The homegrown attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order and is set to leave for £20m.

It’s reported a move to West Brom is in the pipeline, though that transfer is subject to their promotion.

Albion are currently second but could see Brentford close to within a point if the Bees defeat Preston on Wednesday.

TOTTENHAM IN FOR WIGAN MIDFIELDER

Tottenham have held talks with Wigan Athletic over a £500,000 deal for their highly-rated teenage midfielder Alfie Devine. (Daily Mail)

Man City want to tie Pep Guardiola down to a lucrative new long-term contract. (Daily Mirror)

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could form the centrepiece of Guardiola’s plans to reconstruct Man City’s defence. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will listen to offers for Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot. The Red Devils have made the sextet available as they seek to raise transfer funds. (Daily Telegraph)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has admitted his Arsenal career is over with clubs in England and Germany eyeing a transfer. (The Sun)

Barcelona are reportedly ready to loan out Arsenal target Samuel Umtiti this summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United will lose £25m of their £75m-a-year Adidas sponsorship if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. (The Sun)

AND MORE GOSSIP

Ajax and Celtic are among the clubs chasing Grady Diangana with West Ham fighting to convince him to stay at the club. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Marcus Rashford, who is ‘willing to listen’ to any offers. Manchester United have set a £100m price tag on the striker. (Daily Star)

Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz will consider a move to the club, even without Champions League football. (Daily Star)

Kyle Walker believes Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden is the best young talent he has ever seen. (Daily Star)

Lazio have put Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on a summer striker shortlist. (The Scottish Sun)