Manchester United are trying to offload three first-team stars to fund another incoming before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, while Chelsea face a late hitch in their bid to sign centre-back Jules Kounde – both in Sunday’s Paper Talk.

TRIO OUT AS MAN UTD EYE ANOTHER SIGNING

Manchester United must raise money by selling players if they are to land one more target before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return was confirmed on Friday, the Red Devils’ summer spending was taken even further clear of the £100million mark – although the Daily Express claims there are still three stars who could be moved on to fund another incoming.

Both Kieran Trippier or Eduardo Camavinga continue to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United potentially making moves for either or both in they can cut their squad size down.

The Express states that Jesse Lingard is the first player who is likely to make way.

United now have a multitude of attacking options at their disposal, which leaves the England star hoping for bench duty at best again.

The 28-year-old was superb during a loan spell at West Ham last season, with the Hammers favourites to complete a permanent deal for Lingard.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool identify Argentine winger as cover, Jorge Mendes confirms Ronaldo stance and Bernardo Silva in tug of war Liverpool eye up Lucas Ocampos as cover on the wings, Jorge Mendes confirms Cristiano Ronaldo stance and Bernardo Silva in tug of war between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, all in today's transfer chatter.

The next player on the list is striker Anthony Martial, who is most at risk from Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old cost big money but after six years at the club and he is falling behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the pecking order.

Martial has been linked with a number of clubs, although United may have to take a loss on their initial £36million outlay.

Jones a luxury for Man Utd

And finally, two Premier League appearances in two seasons is expected to see Phil Jones exit the club.

The former England international currently earns £75,000-a-week and is a luxury the Red Devils can no longer afford.

The arrival of Raphael Varane seemingly put the final nail in Jones’ coffin. However, there remains the small matter of finding a suitor for a player who has hardly played in two years.

Whether United part company with all three or only one, they are still expected to try and reach a deal for one more arrival – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men still considered outsiders in the Premier League title race.

SEVILLA UP KOUNDE ASKING PRICE

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla have been dented after the Spaniards raised their asking price to £68.5m. (Sunday Telegraph)

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal. They also hope offloading Serge Aurier will help their efforts to sign the Brazilian. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo is likely to join Feyenoord on a season-long loan. (Mail on Sunday)

Crystal Palace have made an offer worth up to £15m for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The 23-year-old is interested in a move to Selhurst Park but Celtic want a bigger fee. (Mail on Sunday)

Everton striker Moise Kean is close to completing his return to Juventus after the clubs agreed a loan move with an option to buy for £17m. (Mail on Sunday)

Wolves are in advanced talks over signing Red Bull Leipzig forward Hwang Hee Chan on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £15m transfer. (Mail on Sunday)

DORTMUND HOPEFUL OVER MAN UTD DEAL

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of signing full-back Diogo Dalot from Manchester United if the Premier League club manage to find a replacement for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Everton are interested in signing England right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is back on West Ham’s radar, with the Irons set to offer a cut-price £15m bid for the England forward with the deal believed to be permanent and not a loan. (Daily Star Sunday)

Leeds have dropped their interest in signing Lewis O’Brien after attempting to sign the midfielder from Huddersfield. (Daily Star Sunday)

Edinson Cavani’s brother and agent says the Uruguayan forward is not leaving the club. That is despite the imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. (Sunday Mirror)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

PSG are looking to replace outgoing Kylian Mbappe with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. However, the transfer will not be easy to pull off due to their poor relationship with the Bundesliga club. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus have already got to work on replacing Manchester United bound Cristiano Ronaldo. Moves for Everton’s Moise Kean and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard are mooted. (Sun on Sunday)

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury wants to join Newcastle United on loan. (Chronicle)

Reading are in talks with Chelsea over a move for 31-year-old English midfielder Danny Drinkwater. (Reading Chronicle)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is the subject of a bidding war. Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton are battling to land him and Tottenham are watching developments ahead of Deadline Day on Tuesday. (Daily Record)