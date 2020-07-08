A prolific Nigeria striker is ready to turn his back on a transfer in order to wait for Manchester United, while Tottenham look poised to seal a £25m raid on Chelsea, according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

VICTOR OSIMHEN WAITING ON MAN UTD TRANSFER

Lille striker Victor Osimhen wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Nigeria striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances this season. That form has brought him to the attention of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But it is Napoli who have moved first for the 21-year-old; the Serie A side striking a deal worth £50m this summer.

Osimhen flew to Naples to hold meetings with coach Gennaro Gattuso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Victor went to Naples with his representatives,” his agent Osita Okolo told Calcio Napoli 24. “We talked and exchanged views on the city: the impressions were good, to tell you the truth.

“Victor isn’t always shy, although he would’ve preferred to make an important decision with less media exposure.

“After meeting De Laurentiis, Giuntoli and Gattuso, he told me he needed some time to make a decision, without any pressure.

“Later this week he’ll drop his concerns and confirm his decision, whether he decides to accept Napoli’s offer or not.”

However, Osimhen is yet to sign on the dotted line and is thought to be keen to see who else comes in for him.

According to the Daily Express, citing Football Italia, the striker feels pressured into joining Napoli and could yet steer clear. Furthermore, they claim he wants to move to the Premier League with Manchester United in his sights.

United recently struck a deal to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan until January 2021, but his return to China will leave an opening in their squad.

The Red Devils have relied on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season. Pundit Owen Hargreaves is now expecting big things….

MOURINHO CONFIDENT OF £25M ZOUMA RAID

Jose Mourinho is growing increasingly confident of bringing Kurt Zouma to Tottenham from Chelsea in a £25m deal. (Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United a 10 August deadline to complete the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham boss David Moyes is considering moves for Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard. (The Independent)

Tammy Abraham has told Chelsea he wants a new deal worth £130,000 a week. (The Times)

Manchester City and Juventus ‘lead the race for Wolves winger Adama Traore ahead of Barcelona’. (Daily Mail)

The FA want to stage the Community Shield on Sunday, August 30 as the first game of the 2020-21 season. That’s despite uncertainty over the availability of Liverpool’s potential opponents. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a summer move for Paul Pogba as part of their priority transfer business ahead of next season. (Daily Mail)

BARCELONA ASK ABOUT TOTTENHAM DUO

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Tottenham duo Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon in part-exchange deals. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is planning showdown talks with John Stones about his future at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

Steve Bruce has promised Newcastle’s three loanees they will be given every chance to cement their Toon futures – starting at Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Steve Bruce believes Premier League clubs should each give £2m to their lower-division counterparts to help with the consequences of the economic downturn. (The Guardian)