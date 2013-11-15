Latics close to finished article

Latics fans would be forgiven for feeling a little bewildered at the end of the summer transfer window.

The departures of Arouna Koné, Franco di Santo and Mauro Boselli meant that we did not possess any strikers with ample first-team experience in the squad. So in came Marc-Antoine Fortuné, a signing that to me made sense – a free transfer, and a player similar in style to Koné.

This was followed by the arrival of Grant Holt, who again seemed like a sensible signing. Teams need to be able to mix it up in the Championship, and in Holt, I think we’ve signed a player that adds a completely new dimension to our attack, because of his physical presence. The only minor complaint I can muster about the deal is that he was signed on a three-year contract, which is baffling considering that he’s recently just turned 32 years-old.

I – as I’m sure a lot of other Latics fans were too – was expecting at least one more striker to come in, and when it was reported that we’d tabled a bid on deadline-day for prolific Blackburn forward Jordan Rhodes, I thought ‘that’s it, that’s just the man we need’. But the bid was flat out rejected, and we failed to sign another striker before the deadline.

Of course, the capture of this season’s top scorer Nick Powell was a great piece of business, but he is not an out-and-out centre-forward, and I feel that we need to prevent ourselves from becoming too reliant on him. He is only on loan and will return to Manchester United at the end of the season of course.

You only have to look at the statistics to see where we need to improve. That is, putting our chances to bed and finishing games off. Of the 23 shots we had at Yeovil on Sunday, a disappointing five were on target. Luckily, however, some good work from Holt on the right-wing gave Fortuné a glorious opportunity, and the French forward snatched the three points for the Latics.

I do feel that if we become more clinical in front of goal then we have a really successful season. The back-line has looked nothing short of superb this term, and I think we have enough creativity and workmanship in the middle of the park to cause problems for any team in the league.

Coyle has hinted he’s working on a deal to bring in a striker on loan, and the name of Will Keane from Manchester United is the one that keeps cropping up. That should tide us over until January, which is when Coyle will look to bring in a striker on a permanent basis. He’ll have the finances available to him, so it’s just a matter of bringing in the right player.

As long as we’re in the top six (or thereabouts) by January, and Coyle can bring in a top quality striker, then who knows, perhaps we could be looking at yet another trip to Wembley in the play-offs. Failing that, even automatic promotion back to the Promised Land of the Premier League is a possibility.