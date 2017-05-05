Latics with injury worries ahead of season finale

Shaun MacDonald: Broke his leg in loss to Reading

Wigan will be without Shaun MacDonald ahead of their season-ending Sky Bet Championship game against Leeds over the weekend.

The midfielder broke his leg in the first half of the loss to Reading, which sealed Latics’ fate as they were demoted back to League One.

Nick Powell (hamstring) made his first start since January in that contest while Omar Bogle (thigh) came on, though both may be left out of the starting XI given Wigan now have nothing to play for.

Interim manager Graham Barrow’s injury list is a long one as Jake Buxton (toe), Will Grigg, Alex Gilbey, Andy Kellett, Donervon Daniels (all knee problems), Reece James (ankle) and Jakob Haugaard (shoulder) are sidelined.

Leeds will be without suspended defender Pontus Jansson and injured skipper Liam Bridcutt.

Centre-half Jansson starts a three-game ban after receiving his 15th yellow card of the season in last week’s home draw against Norwich.

Midfielder Bridcutt will not be risked in the season’s finale after missing the last two games due to an Achilles injury, and goalkeeper Marco Silvestri remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Defender Liam Cooper will return to contention after serving a six-game ban.