Liverpool to launch ‘concrete’ move for coveted star; Anfield exit to be decided in ‘next 24 hours’

It could be one in, one out at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their hunt for Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio, while a Reds player will decide ‘in the next 24 hours’ where he wants to go when leaving Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with Inacio for some time, as they view the left-footed centre-back as a perfect long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk. Inacio is agile and strong, which means he can compete with top centre-forwards, while the Portugal ace is also comfortable when playing out from the back.

These traits, coupled with the fact that Inacio is still only 22 years old and has plenty of time to get even better, mean it is no surprise that major clubs are looking to prise him away from Sporting.

Inacio looked set to follow Ruben Amorim to Merseyside when Liverpool were in talks with the Sporting boss about succeeding from Jurgen Klopp.

But Liverpool chiefs ended up swooping for Arne Slot instead, and this has seen Inacio emerge as a target for Premier League rivals including Manchester United.

Liverpool have always kept tabs on the defender’s situation, and they reignited their pursuit of him last week after getting the nod from Slot.

According to an update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is readying a ‘concrete’ approach to try and win the race for Inacio, who has also been looked at by Aston Villa.

The report does not mention exactly how much Liverpool are prepared to offer for the rising star. Although, Sporting want €45million (£38.3m) for their academy graduate, and this fee is well within Liverpool’s reach.

Liverpool latest: Inacio in, Van Den Berg out?

Liverpool will also try to tempt Inacio into leaving Sporting by offering him a valuable, long-term contract.

Hughes is wary of another Martin Zubimendi situation, where the midfielder decided to stay at boyhood club Real Sociedad, but Inacio appears more inclined to leave Sporting and take an exciting next step in his career.

Inacio is not the only centre-half Liverpool are eyeing up as they prepare for life after talismanic figure Van Dijk.

The Reds have been tipped to ‘steal’ Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie from under the noses of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, in what would be a ‘top signing’.

Hincapie would be more expensive to capture than Inacio though, as Leverkusen have set their stall out at €60m (£51.1m).

While either Inacio or Hincapie might arrive at Anfield before the transfer deadline, current Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg is poised to leave.

The Dutchman has received interest from a host of sides after shining while on loan at Mainz last term.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Leverkusen had jumped to the front of the queue for Van Den Berg, ahead of Brentford.

As per the latest reports from the Netherlands, Brentford are still in with a shout of capturing Van Den Berg, though it will be tough to convince him to snub reigning Bundesliga champions Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is expected to decide which club he will be joining ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Liverpool know that Van Den Berg is a promising talent but have opted to cash in as they can pick up £25m by selling him.

