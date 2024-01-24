Lautaro Martinez agent drops bombshell update that teases Chelsea; leaves Man Utd, Arsenal with raised eyebrows

The agent of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has delivered an update that will be of plenty of interest to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 26-year-old attacker, who is valued at upwards of £80million, has spent the last six seasons with the Nerazzurri and currently has just over two-and-half years left on his existing contract.

He is also captain of the side and recently led them to Supercoppa Italiana glory.

However, there remains serious doubt over Martinez‘s long-term future in Milan, with his agent giving an update on contract renewal talks at the San Siro.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Sportiva via TMW, Alejandro Camano claims that they have not reached an agreement with Inter regarding a contract extension as there is still time to discuss these details.

The agent also cited his client’s clear upward trajectory over the last few seasons and is expected to leverage that to increase their demands.

He said: “Lautaro is at very high levels, then finding an agreement is not easy, there are many aspects to discuss. Today there is still no real agreement, so let’s stay calm and talk with Inter constantly.”

Camano also remarked on Martinez’s development with the current Serie A leaders, adding: “Now the important thing is the team, the moment, and he is happy.

“Lautaro arrived when he was a boy and had grown a lot: today he is a made player, he is the captain, he has two and a half years on his contract, there is a lot of time to talk, but let’s negotiate Today the focus is on doing great in Serie A and the Champions League.”

Martinez has scored an impressive 123 goals in 265 games for Inter since signing from Argentine side Racing Club for a reported €22.7m back in 2018.

IN FOCUS: January transfers: Nine deals Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham & Man City have planned before window shuts

Pochettino tipped to lure Martinez to Chelsea

Capable of playing as a No.9 or in a more withdrawn role, the Argentina World Cup winner has been heavily tipped to join his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are in dire need of a prolific central striker and have also been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Boniface.

However, there is growing feeling that Pochettino can talk Martinez into swapping Milan for west London, if contract negotiations continue to stall at Inter.

Arsenal’s interest also stems from their need to secure a striker capable of securing 20-plus goals a season, while United are looking to take the heat of expensive summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane has only scored twice in the Premier League so far but has shown signs recently that he is starting to adapt to English football, having already excelled in Europe where he scored five goals in United’s disastrous Champions League groups-stage campaign.

It now appears that the next few months leading up to the summer will be pivotal as to whether Martinez does commit his future to Inter or decide that he wants a fresh challenge elsewhere after six years in Milan.

READ MORE: Star betrays Chelsea by naming Man Utd ace his biggest ‘idol’; Man City, Newcastle players also receive big praise