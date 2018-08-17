Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has confirmed offers were made for star man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according CalcioMercato.

The 23-year-old has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea and AC Milan.

But the Serbian’s manager Inzaghi has revealed in a press conference ahead of Lazio’s clash against Napoli that the midfield maestro will be staying in Rome for at least another year.

“Sergej has received many offers this summer but he will remain with us”, Inzaghi said.

“I’ve spoken with the club and I know he wants to remain here. He wants to stay, I’ve spoken with the player as well and everybody wants to do the best for Lazio. He is a very talented player who is willing to offer his talent to the rest of the team.”

“It’s going to be a complicated season for him because he has to confirm what he did last season.”

