Lazio chief expects mammoth fee for star as Man Utd interest is confirmed

Lazio director Igli Tare has dismissed claims that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been approached by Real Madrid or Manchester United – and insists his side won’t put a price on the player.

The Serbian midfielder has won an army of admirers over the past 12 months with some dominant displays in the Lazio midfielder – and it’s reported that Jose Mourino has identified the player as the man he wants to replace Michael Carrick in the United midfield.

But signing the player won’t come easy with Real and PSG also linked with a player whose fee is likely to top €100million if he is sold this summer.

Discussing claims of contact from the Spanish champions and interest from Manchester United over Milinkovic-Savic, Tare said: “Right now there is interest, but nothing concrete.

“I’ve certainly never spoken to Real Madrid about him, they never approached us.”

Tare insists his side won’t name their price for the player, despite reports the Serie A outfit want a staggering £131million (€150m) for him.

“I don’t know how much he could be worth and I don’t even want to think about it,” he told Sportitalia.

“It’s certainly a figure well over €80-90m, in any case. Sergej is very important to us and has not yet reached his peak.

“There are always more players who can be found and developed.

“I want it to be clear, Lazio have never set a price-tag or asked anything for Milinkovic.

“We received offers more or less on that level last summer, but they were not taken into consideration.”

Since joining Lazio from Genk in 2015, the 23-year-old has played 111 times, scoring 22 goals, which is not a bad record given the role he plays in the Lazio side.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.