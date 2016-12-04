Lazio defender sparks possible race row after Rome derby

Lazio’s Senad Lulic could be in hot water after his comments about Roma defender Antonio Rudiger after Sunday’s Rome Derby.

Roma ran out 2-0 winners against their fiercest rivals thanks to goals from Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan.

Substitute Danilo Cataldi was red carded in a typically ill-tempered affair at the Stadio Olimpico, including an altercation near the dugout after the first goal.

Lazio defender Senad Lulic made some rather bizarre comments after the game.

He told Mediaset Premium: “Rudiger was provoking us even before the game. Two years ago, he was selling socks and belts in Stuttgart. Now he acts like he’s some phenomenon.

“It’s not his fault, really, but the fault of those who are around him. They haven’t taught him good manners.”

Lulic was asked to consider his remarks, but the response was rather frank.

“I said what I think. Apologise to Rudiger? It doesn’t matter, even white people sell socks.”

The club quickly apologised for the comments from the Bosnian, acknowledging the timing of the interview may have had a part to play.

“The club is pained by these comments and the way they were interpreted,” said Lazio director of communications Arturo Diaconale.

“I apologise on behalf of the club, these are statements made in the heat of the moment by a player who just lost the derby.

“It went over the line. The controversy started with previous comments from the Roma player, but we all need common sense and to not blow this up.”