Lazio hand Liverpool huge lift in chase for £30m-rated star

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has handed Liverpool a huge lift in their chase for Stefan De Vrij after he told the player he is free to leave.

The £30million-rated defender has been in talks over a new deal with the Serie A outfit, but is understood to yet sign on the dotted line despite agreeing terms over a new deal.

It all means Lazio could be forced to cash in on the defender when the transfer window opens next month and Lotito has admitted they won’t stand in his way.

“We have always said that people come and go but Lazio remains,” he told Italian broadcaster Radio Incontro Olympia.

“I hope this does not apply to presidents!

“It depends on the ethics and behaviour of the player.

“As a club we have always behaved very well towards the players and we’ll see what the players choose.

“We are used to enforcing our rights whilst always respecting the rules.”

Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini told Tuttomercato earlier this week that De Vrij could be making a decision about his future as soon as this weekend.

And he named Liverpool among a host of top European clubs currently tracking the Dutchman.

“By Saturday, De Vrij will give his answer to Lazio. At the moment he is making the final reflection,” Ceccarini said.

“Many major players are on the waiting list; Inter and Juve in Italy, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool abroad.”

