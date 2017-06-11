Former Van Gaal target still wants to make move to Man Utd

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson has admitted he dreams of a transfer to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The Brazilian star was frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford during the Louis van Gaal era, and although it’s not known if the player is wanted by Jose Mourinho, the player has reignited talk of a potential move to the Europa League winners.

“Every player dreams of playing for a team like United,” Anderson said in an interview with Sport TV.

“After my season that was very good in the second year, there has always been a lot of speculation.

“If an opportunity shows up, or when I present myself at Lazio, I have to present myself very well.

“I leave it with my sister who takes care of my things, with my agents. I’m enjoying my vacation now, I don’t even want to think about it.

“Of course it’s my career, my future, but I know the work I’ve done, and even what I have to do on vacation.’

Anderson, 24, scored five times and created nine goals as Lazio finished fifth in Serie A this season.