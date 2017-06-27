Biglia fee revealed as agent hints at Liverpool, Arsenal interest

Lazio have told suitors that Lucas Biglia will cost £17.6million – with his agent admitting the player is wanted by AC Milan and two Premier League clubs.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been made available for transfer this summer after his refusal to sign a new deal – but Lazio are adamant he won’t leave for a penny less than their €20million valuation.

Biglia is known to be a long time target of AC Milan and while the Rossoneri have already reached an agreement with the player’s entourage, Lazio are yet to accept their bid.

Talks are poised to resume in the coming days, but his agent is refusing to rule out a move to England, with both Liverpool and Arsenal having been strongly linked with the player in the past.

“Luca talked to Lazio one month ago and he told them that he wants to leave,” his agent Enzo Montepaone told Il Messaggero.

“We have an agreement with AC Milan and we are waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement.”

When asked if Milan were Biglia’s first choice, Montepaone admitted he’s waiting to see if the two Premier League clubs follow up on their initial interest by making a firm bid.

“I know they [Milan] are working to reach an agreement. But we are waiting because there also some Premier League clubs interested.”

When asked if the two clubs were Liverpool and Arsenal, he continued: “I can’t say more. I’ll be in Italy next week and I hope the situation will be solved.”