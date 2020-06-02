Serie A outfit opens door to Man Utd move for €100m midfield dynamo

Lazio are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic when the transfer market opens.

However, the club’s sporting director Igli Tare insists that Milinkovic-Savic will not be available at a reduced rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serbia international has been heavily linked with United and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus.

Lazio have previously stated the highly-rated 25-year-old would command a fee of at least €100million (£89m) and Tare does not expect the financial implications of the Covid-19 crisis to result in the price of the top talent within the game to tumble.

“We certainly don’t need to sell right now,” Tare told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think a lot will change on the transfer market, because the pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence that transformed everything, so we have to be creative, but above all very clear on our planning for the present and future.

“I think that prices won’t drop for first-rate players. Obviously for the medium and low-end players, there will be a downward trend.

“On Milinkovic-Savic, the boy’s relationship with the city and Lazio will never die because there is a very strong bond that has grown over years.

“On the other hand, considering the situation, his wishes, everything we’ve talked about, every situation will be evaluated at the right time without any pressure, but above all for the good of both parties.

“If there is a possibility that satisfies the club and the player, it will be taken into consideration. If there is not, he is happy and we are very happy for him to stay.”

Milinkovic-Savic is set to be back in action when Serie A resumes from June 20, with Lazio one point adrift of leaders Juventus with 12 games remaining.

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo says he is “buzzing and ready to go” after agreeing to extend his loan deal with Manchester United until January.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford on an initial loan lasting until May but, after impressing boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United finally managed to agree an extension after lengthy talks with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian, who scored four goals in three starts for the Red Devils before the season was halted, will return to China next year but, for now, he is focused on recreating the form he showed earlier this season.

“I’m really happy,” he told United’s official website. “It’s a dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go.” Read more…