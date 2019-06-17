Lazio president admits €100m man could be sold as top clubs circle

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has admitted that star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be sold this summer amid interest from a number of clubs.

The 23-year-old has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including Manchester United, Chelsea and Milan.

With the future surrounding midfield Paul Pogba seemingly uncertain, the report suggested that the Frenchman could be sold to fund the outlay required for Milinkovic-Savic.

However, Ligue 1 giants PSG have been linked with a huge summer bid to land Milinkovic-Savic, having learned of his potential availability.

Now, Lotito has hinted that the Serbia international wishes to try a new challenge and that the club will not stand in his way, and a report on Goal.com lists PSG and Juventus as €100m suitors.

“Milinkovic-Savic? At Lazio, we keep only those who want to stay at the club,” Lotito told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If the player expresses his intention to explore a new adventure, we will not oppose him.

“At what price can we let him go? Negotiations are not made in the newspapers. I will only say that he is the best midfielder in the league.”

