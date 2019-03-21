Lazio see value in Liverpool forward and increase their offer

Lazio have reportedly increased their offer for Liverpool starlet Bobby Adekanye.

The 20-year-old forward has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds, but Lazio believe Adekanye could develop into a talented attacker.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness claim Lazio’s director of football Igli Tare has been monitoring the winger for several months and has increased the club’s wages offer to the player’s representatives.

The Italian paper report that negotiations between the parties are “still open” for the Netherlands youth international, who looks set to leave Anfield in the summer.

The Serie A club are hoping to invest in the player, develop him and then sell him on for a huge profit, just like they did with Balde Keita, who was sold to Monaco for £27.8m in August 2017 after being picked up for just €300,000 in 2011.

The Liverpool Echo claimed in January that Adekanye had rejected the Reds’ offer of a new deal and that he will likely move on in the summer.

Lazio were understood to be close to signing the player in January and the Corriere dello Sport via the Daily Mirror claimed the two parties were negotiating a five-year deal.

The Serie A side though refuted talk they had reached an agreement with Adekanye.

A statement on their official website at the time read: “In reference to the news released by some media, according to which SS Lazio have found an agreement with the player Bobby Adekanye, the club denies this and announces that it has not signed any contract, nor has it started negotiations for the aforementioned player.”

Nigeria-born Adekanye, who joined Liverpool from Barcelona in 2015, has played 13 times for Liverpool’s youth teams this season, scoring three goals and picking up two assists.