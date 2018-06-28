Lazio star comments on future amid €80m Man Utd links

Reported Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has issued an update on his future at Lazio.

The midfielder is apparently a major summer target for Jose Mourinho this summer as he looks to bolster his squad following the retirement of Michael Carrick and possible departure of Marouane Fellaini.

Milinkovic-Savic is set to return to Rome to begin preseason preparations with Lazio after Serbia were knocked out of the World Cup by Brazil.

United, Juventus and PSG are all credited with an interest in the player, who amassed 15 goals in all competitions last season.

However, Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that Barcelona have cooled their interest in the player after finding out Lazio’s demands. The Serie A club want €80m for the 23-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic has commented on speculation surrounding his future, remaining coy on his plans for the summer.

“I need a little bit of rest now,” he told Mediaset.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.