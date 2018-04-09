Lazio star offers firm response to claims of €100m Man Utd move

Highly-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reacted to rumours about his future, amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The 23-year-old is being strongly linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, with reports claiming that Jose Mourinho believes the €100million-rated Serbian could be a big hit in the Premier League.

Milinkovic-Savic, however, insists that he is not contemplating his future at the current time.

He told zurnal.rs: “Everyone is telling their own version, but I’m not thinking about my future at all. I was thinking about how to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“Now that I have recovered I can concentrate on what is important: my performance and results with Lazio.

“The current situation makes me realise that I do not have to think about other options. I am concentrating on my current club and our goal of qualifying for the Champions League ”

