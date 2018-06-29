Lazio star sends transfer message to want-away Liverpool midfielder

In-demand Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has told Liverpool’s Marko Grujic to join him at the Serie A club.

Milinkovic-Savic and Grujic are international teammates with Serbia, who were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stages. And the highly-rated Lazio star would like to play with his compatriot at club level too.

He said: “I told him that if he goes to Rome, he will be fine. I’ll leave the shirt and the locker directly to him? Hey, I didn’t say I’m leaving Lazio…”

Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move away from Rome, with Manchester United and Juventus the main contenders to sign him. He is reportedly valued around the €80m mark, but has suggested he could stay at Lazio.

As for Liverpool midfielder Grujic, an Anfield departure looks likely this summer after failing to break into the first team in a two-year spell. He has been linked with a return to Cardiff City, where he spent the end of last season on loan, although Lazio have also been credited with interest.

