Lazio star tops list as Mourinho targets triple Serie A raid

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leads a trio of Serie A players that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Lazio midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but recent speculation had poured cold water on any immediate transfer.

Il Messaggero, though, claims that the Red Devils have held talks with Lazio over a transfer for Milinkovic-Savic with a possible deal amounting to over £100million.

The Serie A outfit could be forced to sell the Serbian midfielder due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Milinkovic-Savic did hint following Serbia’s exit from the World Cup that he would be happy to remain in Rome.

“I need a little bit of rest now,” he told Mediaset.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

Along with Milinkovic-Savic, Mourinho is now understood to want to make an audacious bid to sign AC Milan defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci.

Corriere dello Sport claims that the poor financial situation at Milan could mean United have a chance to land the duo.

The report continues by suggesting the pair could fetch around the same amount as a deal for Milinkovic-Savic with Bonucci valued at around £35million and Romagnoli – the younger of the two – to fetch even more.