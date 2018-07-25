Lazio have made Arsenal striker Lucas Perez their top striker target as they look to sign two attack-minded players, according to reports.

The Serie A side are likely to lose Felipe Caicedo – who has been linked with Leeds United among other clubs – this summer and will require some fresh back-up for Ciro Immobile.

And Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport claims Lazio have identified Arsenal striker Perez as a perfect replacement.

Perez will reportedly cost around €6-7million which, considering how prolific he has been in the past for Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga, seems like a snip.

The Spaniard moved to the Gunners for a reported fee of £17.1 million in 2016 but one Premier League goal in 2016-17 saw him shipped back to Deportivo on loan last campaign.

Meanwhile, the report in Corriere Dello Sport continues by saying that Lazio are very close to signing Sevilla’s Joaquin Correa as a replacement for Felipe Anderson, who recently joined West Ham.

Correa has apparently overtaken Atalanta’s Papu Gomez on their summer wishlist and they have reportedly offered €15million to the Spanish side for his services.

