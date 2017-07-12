Lazio target Liverpool star to replace departing midfielder

Lazio have reportedly contacted Lucas Leiva’s representatives to see if the midfielder would be keen on a move to Serie A.

The popular Brazilian has racked up 344 first-team appearances and won one League Cup since moving to Anfield from Gremio 10 years ago.

But the 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and while Liverpool are keen to tie him down to a new one-year deal, the midfielder is yet to commit to a new deal.

Lucas knows his game time at Anfield are likely to be further restricted this season and European transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reckons the Brazil international is being eyed as a possible replacement for Lucas Biglia.

Di Marzio claims the Serie A giants are planning for life without Biglia, with the Argentine – himself once linked with Liverpool – set to sign for newly-rich AC Milan.

It’s claimed Besiktas’ Tolgay Arslan is also on Simone Inzaghi radar though, should Lucas opt to stay at Anfield.

The midfielder is also on Trabzonspor’s radar as he considers whether to leave Anfield or extend his time at the club into an 11th season.