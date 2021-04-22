Lazio taking an interest in relegated Arsenal loan ranger

Serie A side Lazio are looking at the possibility of signing Sead Kolasinac this summer, claims a report.

The Arsenal defender was one of the first players offloaded in the winter transfer window as Edu and Mikel Arteta made outgoing deals a priority. Kolasinac was loaned to his former club Schalke 04, but despite 15 appearances mostly as skipper, he has been unable stop them get relegated.

A 1-0 loss at Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday confirmed their relegation to the second tier. And police confirmed they were attacked with eggs by angry fans when they returned to the stadium on Wednesday morning.

German outlet Sport1 claimed Kolasinac was considering staying at Schalke even if they were relegated. Whether or not they could afford him now remains to be seen.

It would certainly require the defender to cut his €8.5m Gunners salary significantly. He is understood to be receiving just over €2m for his loan spell, but the Gelsenkirchen-based side would struggle to offer that in the second tier.

However, there could be an alternative to Schalke, which will delight Arsenal.

With 12 months remaining on his Gunners deal this summer, Edu is eager to move the 27-year-old on and Lazio are interested.

Calciomercato report the Rome-based side are on the lookout for cheap options. Kolasinac is also “liked by Simone Inzaghi’s” side, where he could be used in a defence midfield role, as well as on the left.

Niguez backs Partey

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez believes that former team-mate Thomas Partey can become one of the world’s best at Arsenal.

Partey made headlines on deadline day in October when he swapped the Spanish capital for the English capital.

The Ghana international had earned a reputation as a top midfielder with Los Rojoblancos, hence the excitement over his arrival. Aside from an impressive start, though, injury has largely hampered his progress.

Indeed, Partey suffered a muscle injury in November, missing the international break and two games.

But after Arteta passed him fit to play against Tottenham, he pulled up after 45 minutes and missed the next six matches.

Nevertheless, Spain international Saul believes that his former team-mate can prove his doubters wrong at Arsenal.

Speaking in an event (via Goal), he said: “I think he’s been very unlucky because of injuries. Especially now that in the UK they are more confined like we were in Spain some months ago.

“It’s difficult because he started pre-season with us and then he left without finishing it. He tried to play every game, he got injured, then he tried to come back before the correct time.

“Everything has been a bit unfortunate, but I think next season will be a great season for him.”

