Milinkovic-Savic stance forces Man Utd to turn to £26m Roma star

Manchester United are reported to have turned their attentions towards a Roma midfielder after deeming chief target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic too expensive.

United are expected to confirm the £53million capture of Brazilian midfielder Fred as their first signing of the summer in the next few days, but the club are still desperate to bring in a replacement for the retired Michael Carrick.

United had made Serbian star Milikovic-Savic their top target, but Lazio’s refusal to entertain offers has led United to look at alternatives. It was suggested earlier this week that the Serie A side wanted €150million (£132m) for the 23-year-old – a figure United seem unwilling to meet.

United had enlisted the help of Jorge Mendes to land the midfielder – but the Manchester Evening News now believes Jose Mourinho has now turned his attentions elsewhere.

“There is active interest in Italy international (Lorenzo) Pellegrini,” the paper writes.

“Fred could be supplemented by a box-to-box midfielder, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini both on United’s radar. Milinkovic-Savic has been deemed too expensive, however.”

However, reports in Italy suggest United may have already missed the boat as far as Pellegrini is concerned. The midfielder is also wanted by Juventus and the Serie A champions are thought to have turned their thoughts towards him after also deeming Milinkovic-Savic out of their price range.

It’s believed Pellegrini has a buy-out clause of just €30million (£26.2m), though Roma are actively trying to tye their star down to an improved deal which would see his exit clause extended.

It’s also claimed Roma have sounded out Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante as a potential replacement should Pellegrini – who made 37 appearances this season – decide to move on.

