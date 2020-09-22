‘Lazy’ Van Dijk scared of tough Liverpool battles in glaring flaw, says pundit

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s key flaw is his tendency to shy away from gritty defensive battles, according to one Netherlands legend.

Van Dijk has arguably been Liverpool’s best player since his arrival from Southampton in January 2018.

The Dutchman has played every Premier League game in the past two seasons. Indeed, the Reds have kept the best defensive record in both those campaigns, racking up almost 200 points along the way.

While Van Dijk was impressive in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, pundits claimed he showed arrogance in the 4-3 win over Leeds at Anfield.

Now, Netherlands legend Wim Kieft claims to have recognised another flaw in the 29-year-old‘s game.

“He is not sharp, he behaves with the Oranje and Liverpool like the finished star, the great coaching leader, who shows a little too much that he does not like his fellow players,” Kieft told De Telegraaf.

“At the same time, he plays lazy and nonchalant himself. He makes mistakes and often runs away from defensive handiwork in matches. With his status, he should be at the forefront of the battle.

“It took Van Dijk a long time to get to the top international level. He has been there for about two seasons now, but it is important that Van Dijk remains very critical of himself.

“His environment also plays an important role in this. It’s okay if his trainers shake him up a lot.”

Van Dijk played a crucial role in helping Liverpool keep a clean sheet against Chelsea last weekend.

After Alisson Becker saved Jorginho’s penalty, the centre-back was first on the scene to clear the ball away.

Van Dijk hails Fabinho’s performance in defence

Defensive midfielder Fabinho joined Van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence against Chelsea, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip out through injury.

Fabinho was arguably man of the match, nullifying Timo Werner’s threat on several occasions.

And Van Dijk has recognised his teammate’s efforts in stopping the pacey Germany international.

