Le Havre transfer boss makes major statement on Pogba future

The man who played a major role in discovering Paul Pogba expects the Manchester United midfielder to quit Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of strong speculation over his future all summer, with his openness about a desire for a new challenge elsewhere compounded by comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

But unlike Romelu Lukaku, Pogba knuckled down during pre-season and has provided two assists in United’s first three Premier League matches – although he did miss a penalty that could have given them a win at Wolves.

However, Le Havre head of recruitment Franck Sale, who helped start Pogba’s career, reckons the midfielder will leave United soon.

“If Paul has a coach with a strong personality around him, in time there will be a clash somewhere,” Sale told Optus Sport.

“When he left for Juventus a few years ago, with Alex Ferguson that was very complicated too. Paul didn’t concede because he has such a strong character. So when he says, ‘I’m leaving’, he’s leaving.

“If tomorrow he goes to a big club like a Real Madrid, he’ll still have his conflicts, even with Zizou [Zidane].”

Sale added: “Paul is a man who needs to be challenged. I think he is becoming too comfortable at United. It’s not as demanding for him as it was a few years ago.

“I think he is ready for a new challenge, that’s obvious. I can see him leaving for another big club searching for this new challenge.”

